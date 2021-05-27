IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $596.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $590.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.24 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

