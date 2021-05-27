IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $172.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.71 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.39.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

