Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,842.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $331.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.01 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

