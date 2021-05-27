Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 646 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

