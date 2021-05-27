Arizona State Retirement System Buys 693 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $690,962.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,812 shares of company stock worth $14,759,243. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $194.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

