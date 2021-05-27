Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,007,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after buying an additional 336,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after buying an additional 306,250 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $1,735,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

