Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 301.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $69,980,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX opened at $100.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

