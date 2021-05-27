Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 7,297 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

