James A. Hollars Sells 4,061 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48.

Gentex stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Gentex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Gentex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

