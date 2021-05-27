Shaftesbury PLC (SHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 622.50 ($8.13) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 629.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 591.34. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -2.70. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaftesbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 530.50 ($6.93).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

