Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.24 and last traded at $30.34. 13,885 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,526% from the average session volume of 854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

