Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 52,700 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total transaction of $16,745,425.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00.
- On Friday, May 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $16,533,044.00.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $20,944,000.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $21,800,120.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00.
- On Friday, April 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total transaction of $22,194,520.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00.
Shares of Facebook stock opened at $327.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.25. The company has a market cap of $929.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.92.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
