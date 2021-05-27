Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hormel Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,651,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

