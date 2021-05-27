Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.970-5.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 1.420-1.440 EPS.

NYSE:PANW opened at $367.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.10. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $217.48 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.21.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

