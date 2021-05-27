Polkalokr (LKR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.89 Million

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $204,200.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 51% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00060439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00338298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00184224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00034353 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.17 or 0.00826062 BTC.

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,219,099 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

