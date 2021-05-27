GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 20,000,000 Shares of Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

