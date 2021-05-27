Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 165.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,116 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $3,714,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 220,660 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

