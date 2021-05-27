Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $275.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.50 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

