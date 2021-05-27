Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 7.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 340,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 24,628 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 11.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 88,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 125.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after buying an additional 549,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

ENB stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

