Marlowe (LON:MRL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

LON:MRL opened at GBX 780 ($10.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £601.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 772.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 660.27. Marlowe has a 1-year low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($10.58).

In other news, insider Charles Skinner sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01), for a total value of £2,070,000 ($2,704,468.25).

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

