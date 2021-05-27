Barclays Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,700 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,290.30 ($16.86) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £100.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.88. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,333.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,334.83.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

