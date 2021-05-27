Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 24.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 478,527 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,570,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 514,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,187,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $137.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.81.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

