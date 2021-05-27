Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €52.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.15 ($59.00).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €52.12 ($61.32) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.04.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

