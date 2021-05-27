Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith Sells 75,000 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76.

Shares of BYD opened at $63.65 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 6,460.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

