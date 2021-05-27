Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith Sells 75,000 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76.
Shares of BYD opened at $63.65 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20.
Several research firms have recently commented on BYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 6,460.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
