Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) CEO Bin Zhou Buys 1,320,000 Shares

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) CEO Bin Zhou purchased 1,320,000 shares of Planet Green stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,942,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Planet Green stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Green in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Green in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Green in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

