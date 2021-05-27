Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 39,989 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,973,057.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20.

RVLV stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.67.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RVLV. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

