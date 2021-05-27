Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

