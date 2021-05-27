Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues Earnings Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 9.64%.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 261,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 250.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

