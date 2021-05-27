Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.