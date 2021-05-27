Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 71.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $49.73.

