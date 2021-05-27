Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,416 shares of company stock worth $26,384,747. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

