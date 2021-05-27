Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,467 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.89% of Essex Property Trust worth $156,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $312.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.60.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $293.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $300.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.