Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives $40.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,242,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 718,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Medallia stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. Medallia has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

