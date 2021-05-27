Boston Partners Has $116.10 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,408 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $116,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Insiders have sold a total of 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.