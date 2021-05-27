Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VWS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 52 week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

