Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Up 0.9%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.39. 26,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 58,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.36.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.14.

Get Roots alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.63. The firm has a market cap of C$145.16 million and a P/E ratio of 11.10.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.