Thc Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Trading Up 17.6%

Shares of Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 119,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 122,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Thc Biomed Intl in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.22 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

