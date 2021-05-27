Insider Selling: Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Sells C$42,000.00 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.40, for a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,796.

Dale Mah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$8.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.41 and a 12-month high of C$8.94.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.01 million. Analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.83.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

