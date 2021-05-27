Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 205,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 808,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services.

