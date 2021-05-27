Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Peter Margin Buys 10,426 Shares

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) insider Peter Margin purchased 10,426 shares of Nufarm stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.79 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of A$49,940.54 ($35,671.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

