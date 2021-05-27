888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Trading Up 3.8%

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 5,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIHDF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded 888 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 888 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

