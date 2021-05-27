Head-To-Head Contrast: Humanigen (HGEN) vs. The Competition

Humanigen (NASDAQ: HGEN) is one of 831 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Humanigen to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Humanigen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humanigen 0 1 6 0 2.86 Humanigen Competitors 4587 17541 38639 766 2.58

Humanigen currently has a consensus price target of $30.14, suggesting a potential upside of 39.10%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 54.72%. Given Humanigen’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Humanigen has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Humanigen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Humanigen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Humanigen and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Humanigen $310,000.00 -$89.54 million -8.95 Humanigen Competitors $1.73 billion $126.64 million -2.40

Humanigen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Humanigen. Humanigen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Humanigen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humanigen N/A -356.13% -202.26% Humanigen Competitors -2,663.58% -117.77% -28.90%

Volatility & Risk

Humanigen has a beta of -2.4, suggesting that its share price is 340% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humanigen’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Humanigen rivals beat Humanigen on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops Ifabotuzumab, a humaneered monoclonal antibody that targets EphA3 receptor, which has completed the Phase I dose escalation portion of a Phase I/II clinical trial in multiple hematologic malignancies; and HGEN005, an anti-EMR1 monoclonal antibody, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of eosinophilic disorders. Humanigen, Inc. has a clinical collaboration agreement with Kite Pharma, Inc. to conduct a multi-center Phase Ib/II study of Lenzilumab in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and a cooperative research and development agreement with the Department of Defense to assist in the development of lenzilumab in advance of a potential emergency use authorization for COVID-19. The company was formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Humanigen, Inc. in August 2017. Humanigen, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Burlingame, California.

