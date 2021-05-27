IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.11. 12,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 20,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRCP. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 82,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the first quarter worth approximately $1,770,000.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

