IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.11. 12,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 20,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.
See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.