Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $230.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. Analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 67,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Monroe Capital by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.