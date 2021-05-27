ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRA. Truist lifted their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

NYSE PRA opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.