Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Trading Down 1.4%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.23. 47,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 20,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCRYY. Commerzbank lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.89%. Research analysts predict that Scor Se will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

