Brokerages Set Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) Price Target at $55.67

Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50. Teledyne FLIR has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $60.66.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. Teledyne FLIR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne FLIR will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Teledyne FLIR’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, SVP Sonia Galindo sold 8,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $525,098.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,199,715. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne FLIR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,402,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne FLIR in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,952,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne FLIR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,636,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 3,508.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Teledyne FLIR in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,045,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne FLIR

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

