Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $63.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 5.0% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 59.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $65.67 on Monday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 24.21%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

