RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $400.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNG. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.41.

Shares of RNG opened at $260.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,042.84 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,916,669. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 102.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after buying an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

