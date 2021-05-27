Craig D. Cairns Buys 1,750 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRNS opened at $54.21 on Thursday. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $403.65 million, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after buying an additional 508,379 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Transcat by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after buying an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

